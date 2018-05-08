Cyclist falls into traffic in west Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - A cyclist was hit by car Tuesday when he fell into traffic in west Harris County, deputies said.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. on Barker Cypress Road near Morton Road.

Officials said Life Flight has been called to the scene, and a spokesman for the air ambulance said that a child had been hit by a vehicle.

Harris County deputies at the scene later said that a man in his 40s was riding his bike when he lost control and fell into a car that was passing him.

The cyclist hit his head on the concrete and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash will not be ticketed.

