Cy-Fair ISD teacher wows with student handshakes

CYPRESS, Texas - Learning lessons and even learning names. Teachers have a lot to remember during the school year.

But as classes end for the summer, a teacher in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District found a special way to celebrate her students' accomplishments.

Breyanna Bell created secret handshakes for each of her students at Kirk Elementary School.

She posted the video on Twitter and said she couldn't wait to show it to her students on the last day of school, which was Friday.

How do we celebrate all of our accomplishments this year? Duhh secret handshakes! I can't wait to show my students this video on the last day of school tomorrow! @KirkElementary #kirkroar pic.twitter.com/se6RTVEudB — Breyanna Bell (@BellBreyanna) June 1, 2018

