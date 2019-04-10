Cy-Fair ISD student struck by vehicle in hit-and-run, police say

HOUSTON - A student from Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District was injured Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident, police said.

It was reported that the child was crossing West Road around 4 p.m. near Aragon Middle School when a blue or green four-door sedan similar to a Toyota Corolla struck the child and was driven away from the scene, Cy-Fair ISD police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The damage of the vehicle will be on the passenger side, including a missing outside mirror, police said. Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department at 832-236-2372.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.