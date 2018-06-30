Cy-Fair ISD officer in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - A Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District police officer is in critical condition Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in Tomball, police said.

The incident was reported at 12:45 p.m. at 400 East Main Street.

Police said the officer was in his vehicle working a funeral procession as an extra job. Police said another vehicle failed to yield right and the officer struck the vehicle.

Police said he was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

