Cy-Fair ISD middle school staff member accused of inappropriate relationship with student

CYPRESS, Texas - A staff member at Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District was arrested after resigning when allegations arose of an inappropriate relationship between him and a student, the school confirmed Wednesday.

The Hamilton Middle School staff member, who has yet to be identified, is accused of having a relationship with a high school student, the school said. The staff member was removed from campus and later resigned.

The school said the staff member has since been arrested.

