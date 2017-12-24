Cy-Fair football wins school's first-ever state title with 51-35 victory over Waco Midway

HOUSTON - The Cy-Fair football team finished their season undefeated, earned their first ever state title.

They controlled the game from start to finish, and were able to hold off a usually high-scoring Waco Midway team with a lights-out defense.

Cy-Fair offense scored a season high 51 points.

Linebacker Patrick Atkinson, who had seven tackles and two sacks, said he is still soaking in the moment.

“This is awesome, hasn't hit me yet,” Atkinson said.

Offensive MVP Trenton Kennedy had 110 yards and three touchdowns, but credited the defense with the win.

“They’re a great group of guys. They balled out. Without them, this wouldn't be possible,” Kennedy said.

Head coach Ed Pustejovsky was proud of the defense, and the team as a whole.

“It feels great. It’s great for our players. It’s great for our former player, our administration. We’re glad to be a part of it,” he said.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.