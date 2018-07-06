Sing it! Domino's pizza driver delivers customer's order with a side of serenade

SAN ANTONIO - A Domino's customer got a sweet surprise when her pizza delivery came with a song.

Liz Bruner posted a video on Twitter of her Domino's delivery driver singing to her, as she had requested in her delivery instructions.

"On the delivery instructions I put "Knock 3 times and sing" AND HE DID. I LOVE," she tweeted.

On the delivery instructions I put “Knock 3 times and sing” AND HE DID. I LOVE @dominos pic.twitter.com/UK2Vxy3nki — liz🛸 (@mmbbLiZ) June 28, 2018

The driver sang "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5. In the video, the customers seemed very satisfied and surprised that he actually followed the instructions.

Bruner told KSAT News it wasn't the first time she has requested a serenade from her pizza delivery driver, but it was the first time that it actually happened.

Her video has been viewed thousands of times and is getting attention from people and media outlets around the world.

"I am surprised, but then again, it's such a heartwarming and sweet video to see an employee going the extra mile for a customer, so it deserves the attention," Bruner said.

When Bruner told her mother about the serenade, her mother said she should have tipped him better. So they drove to the Domino's and gave Aranda an extra $20.

