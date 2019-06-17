Customer injured when nail salon owner crashes into own shop

HOUSTON - It was a chaotic crash in Southwest Houston.

A truck plowed into a nail salon Monday afternoon while customers were inside.

One person was injured when the truck crashed through the front of LA Nails on Gessner Road near Beechnut Street.

The truck went through the front of the building around 2 p.m.

Angelia Debose, 51, said she never saw it coming. She was getting her nails done when the force of the crash pushed her chair forward amid an explosion of glass.

The truck climbed over the front sidewalk and crashed through the front door and window.

Houston Fire Department medics checked her out at the scene, then transported her to a hospital to be seen by doctors. Her daughters showed up a short time later to see what had happened.

"It was random and scary," Lisa Debose said.

Officials said the truck was driven by the nail shop manager, Le Pham, who said he isn’t sure how it happened.

"It was so fast, I cannot recall anything," Pham said.

Pham wasn't hurt and Debose didn't appear to be seriously injured.

It's not clear if Pham will be charged in connection with the crash.

