Customer fights off robbers after being carjacked in southeast Houston Kroger's parking lot

HOUSTON - A man fought off robbers after he was ambushed and carjacked at a Kroger's parking lot in southeast Houston.

Houston police and Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the attack Monday, hoping to someone will recognize the two suspects.

The video shows two men walking in the parking lot heading back to their car, but that wasn't the case.

"I noticed them when I went in and said, 'Those guys look like they have nothing to do," said Bob, who is a teacher, and asked KPRC not to use his real name. He said that night after visiting a family member, he went to the grocery store around midnight to pick up a few items.

He said Aug. 30 around midnight he stopped at the store in the 1600 block of El Camino Real.

"I have never experienced something like this before, but I had my pepper spray and that's why I keep it," he said.

Bob said as he walked to his vehicle, the men started to approach him from different directions and that's when he grabbed his pepper spray and started to use it against the men.

“All I did was go to my car like normal, but in the corners of my eyes I could see them, one guy on my left, one guy on my right and they came up to me,” Bob said. “They didn’t say anything and basically in my mind it became a threat very quickly.”

The video shows a man from the right come up to Bob and ambush him.

"Because I was able to defend myself and react almost instantaneously, I feel like I did a pretty good job for a random attack," he said.

But in the process of fighting the suspects off, they were able to snatch his car keys.

"Once they were getting into the car, I said, 'Oh hell no! They're not going to take my car!" he said.

Bob said he tried to open the passenger side door and use his pepper spray again, but they drove off in his black 2014 Ford Focus, knocking him to the ground.

He says while he is physically OK, he is still upset someone would do this.

"If you want money, you want a ride, you have to earn it the hard way," Bob said.

The only description police have so far of the suspects are two black males, one appeared to be 15 to 20 years old about 5 foot, 6 inches to 6 foot, 2 inches tall, between 120 to 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477.

