'Culture of silence' alleged in Larry Nassar victims' lawsuits

HOUSTON - Several victims who accused former sports doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault are filing lawsuits against the International Federation of Gymnastics, USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic committee and Michigan State University, attorneys announced in a press release Thursday.

The lawsuits say the ex-doctor molested his victims "under the guise of performing medical treatment." The suite also says that USA Gymnastics, the organization that hired Nassar, did not reveal the abuse to the victims' families, the U.S. Olympic Committee, Michigan State University and law enforcement agencies.

"The thousands of children and young women who participate in the sport of gymnastics and those who participate in college athletics deserve to be protected," said victims' attorney Mo Aziz.

"As a former athlete who competed in a sport for the United States myself, I know the complete trust these young women put in their coaches, their trainers, and organizations like FIG and USAG. Not only did they fail to protect these young women, they also have continued to engage in a culture of silence that is designed to protect their multi-million dollar institutions and enterprises rather than protect the bodies and spirits of these young female athletes," said victims' attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel.

"The trauma these women have suffered as a result of the sexual abuse and assaults has only been made worse by the failure of these institutions to take meaningful responsibility for what happened to these young girls on their watch," said victims' attorney James White.

