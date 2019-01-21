Cruisin' through lines: New technology to ease wait times for Galveston travelers

GALVESTON, Texas - Facial recognition technology will be implemented in an effort to speed up processes at the port of Galveston.

According to officials with Royal Caribbean, "If you see what remarks many made about Galveston, it is the traffic coming in, and then it is waiting in line to go through terminals. With the new cruise terminal that Royal Caribbean is building, it will be facial recognition software there so, when you come into that terminal, you are going to have software recognition. The computers will see your face and recognize who you are, and they are going to know you are a paid customer on the cruise line, and then they are going to shuttle you right on through. And I think Michael Bayley said it was an hour less."

Royal Caribbean and the port of Galveston have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the development and operation of a new cruise terminal. The new state-of-the-art facility is anticipated to open in fall 2021.

The new technology was first mentioned during a meeting in December 2018.

