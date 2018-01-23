Crosby ISD superintendent announces resignation

CROSBY, Texas - Crosby Independent School District Superintendent Keith Moore is resigning, according to the district.

Crosby ISD said his resignation "for personal reasons" will be effective June 30.

The school district said it struck an agreement that would allow Moore “to pursue other interests and permits the board to begin the search process for a new superintendent.”

The resignation statement reads, in part:

“On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses it sincere appreciation to Dr. Moore for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents, and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Dr. Moore’s tenure as Superintendent.

“Dr. Moore thanks the present and past Board of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the Crosby Independent School District. A school district is measured by the commitment of the Board, staff, and community to its children and their achievement. This district is indeed so committed. Dr. Moore would like to express his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the district’s programs and services during his term of superintendent.

“Success requires hard work, dedication, leadership, and vision. The board and Dr. Moore wish to acknowledge and recognize the teachers, principals, administrators, staff, students, parents, and patrons who have all contributed to the district’s success. The board extends its best wishes to Dr. Moore in his future endeavors. On its part, the board will soon begin its search for a new superintendent (so) as not to disrupt the District’s operations moving forward.”



