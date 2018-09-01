Critics say city's new floodplain ordinance has negative impact on lower-income communities

HOUSTON - Easing the impact of future flooding in Houston, the city's revised floodplain ordinance goes into effect Saturday -- but some critics feel it hurts low-income communities.

Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters may not have flooded Inell Venson's home -- but they sure knocked it around a bit.

"You can see where it made the house lean, water must have rotted something, it's soft under there," Venson said.

She said the foundation shifted. So -- now her home isn't leveled.

Venson and her neighbors in the Kasmere Gardens neighborhood of northeast Houston bore a lot of Harvey's brunt. One year later, many -- like Venson -- still haven't fully repaired their homes.

"I have insurance but I didn't qualify for some reason. I didn't qualify with FEMA. So, we've just been doing a little at a time," Venson said.

Venson's struggles to rebuild come on the eve of changes to the City of Houston's floodplain rules -- voted into code by the City Council in April.

Those changes to Chapter 19 affect newly constructed buildings within the 500-year floodplain, additions larger than one-third of a home's original size, and reconstruction of flooded homes if the damage amounts to more than half of the home's value.

"Take certain measures to make sure we assure ourselves and keep ourselves together," said Councilman Jerry Davis, who represents District B, which includes Kasmere Gardens. There's a new report that challenges the changes to Chapter 19 -- claiming it places a burden on lower-income residents like some in District B.

In the report, the Texas Low Income Housing Information Service claims, "The Chapter 19 changes adopted by the Houston city council place an unreasonable and unbearable burden for flood protection on the residents of (low income) neighborhoods."

Davis said that's unfair and misguided. He said flood mitigation means making decisions about the future.

"We have to create ordinances in the best way we can to protect our constituents, because if we don't then they want to know why we didn't we help them, and award it's hard to give them the attention they need because Houston is so spread out and it has so many people," Davis said.

