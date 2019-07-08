Police: Woman followed, raped, robbed at PlazAmericas parking garage

HPD

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a parking garage in Southwest Houston in February.

On Feb. 2, police said a man sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at the PlazAmericas parking garage in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Police said the man followed the woman through the parking garage until he pointed a gun at her and forced her into his vehicle, which police said was dark gray.

Once the man got the victim inside the vehicle, he sexually assaulted her and took her property, police said.

The man is described as being black, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build and a medium-brown complexion.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the attacker in the case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online here or through the Crime Stoppers app.

