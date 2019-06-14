Police searching for men accused of causing chaotic attempted carjacking incident

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for two people they say are responsible for a violent carjacking in north Houston last month.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 18, police said a woman was standing outside of her vehicle in a parking lot at 715 W. Mount Houston Road when two men pulled into the lot in another vehicle.

One of the men got out of the vehicle he was in and entered the driver's seat of the woman's vehicle, police said. The man was attempting to steal the vehicle, according to police, and the woman's two children were still inside at the time.

Police said the woman yelled and was quickly helped by several nearby witnesses. Several people were injured as the suspect attempted to drive away from the scene in the woman's vehicle, police said.

Eventually, the suspect was pulled out of the woman's vehicle and the witnesses attempted to detain him, according to authorities.

WATCH: West Mount Houston carjacking surveillance video

Another witness pulled into the parking lot to use his GPS when he saw the struggle. The man got out of his vehicle and attempted to help the man who was being detained, not knowing the situation, police said.

The witnesses who were attempting to detain the suspect then turned their attention to the other witness, thinking he was the second suspect, police said.

At the same time, the suspect was able to get back into the vehicle he arrived in and left the scene, according to police.

Community on edge

People who work in the area said they are concerned about crime.

"It is getting easier for you to be able to catch crime happening,” said Yadi Garcia, whose family has owned Barb’s Iris Floral Boutique since the 1980s.

She said she didn't see what happened last month, but is concerned about crime in the area.

"It is very devastating. I think we are actually all trying to think about getting more familiar with the cops in the area and having them know they can come here and take care of us a little more,” Garcia said.

Police described the suspect who attempted to steal the vehicle as a black man wearing a white shirt and hat. The driver of the suspect vehicle was black with dreadlocks and was wearing a gray shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org to report their tip. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the people involved in the incident.

