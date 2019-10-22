New Houston crime lab opens in downtown Tuesday

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County DA Kim Ogg and other local leaders celebrate opening of Houston's new crime lab in downtown.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other city leaders will celebrate the opening of Houston's new crime lab Tuesday morning.

The crime lab will be operated by the Houston Forensic Science Center and will provide forensic services to the City of Houston and other local agencies.

The new facility is located on the 18th floor of 500 Jefferson in downtown Houston and will process firearms, controlled substances, forensic biology, latent prints, digital forensics, crime scene, forensic audio /video and toxicology.

KPRC Scientists at work in Houston's new crime lab Tuesday.

In an HFSC newsletter, the agency wrote that until now, "Houston's forensic laboratory has been housed in an improvised office space in the Houston Police Department's downtown headquarters."

It describes the new facility as having features "like specialized plumbing, air flow to limit contamination, durable flooring, medical grade ceiling panels, increased electrical capacity and more will accommodate growing operations over the next 30 plus years."

