Mom sentenced to 10 years in baby son's hot car death; This isn't first baby to die in her care

ZANESVILLE, Ohio - An Ohio mother who left her infant son in a hot car for more than two hours was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported.

On Sept. 4, 2018, Samantha Donohoe returned to her apartment after running errands. The local paper reported that the 27-year-old mother carried shopping bags, her energy drink, cigarettes and diaper bag into the building, but left her baby inside the vehicle, the heat index reaching 97 degrees that day.

Donohoe previously lost another baby to negligence, according to a prosecutor in the case. That baby, a girl, died when Donohoe fell asleep on a couch while holding her. No charges were ever filed in that infant’s death.

In addition to the prison sentence, Donohoe will be placed on mandatory post release control for five years, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported.



