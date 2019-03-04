Man gets away with cash after robbing west Houston bank, FBI says

A surveillance image of a man who is accused of robbing the Capitol One bank on Voss Road on March 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a west Houston bank Monday morning.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help identifying the man, who robbed the Capital One bank at 1629 Voss Road.

Authorities said the man entered the bank around 9:05 a.m., just after the bank opened. Once inside, authorities said the man pulled a mask over his face and demanded money from a teller.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, according to authorities.

The man then left the bank on foot. He left southbound through the shopping center.

There were no reports of injuries.

The robber is described by authorities as being black, about 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and of average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black or gray bandana, according to officials.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the man's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

