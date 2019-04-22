Man accused of stealing 4 guns while employee was distracted

HOUSTON - Houston police are hoping a photo will lead them to the person they said stole four handguns from a west Houston business last month.

Around 11:40 a.m. March 15, police said, the man stole the guns from a business in the 5800 block of Beverly Hill Street.

Police said an employee was helping two customers in the parking lot when the thief entered the business through a side door and stole four handguns from an office.

The thief then got in a white Cadillac, which was parked on the side of the business.

The two customers who were being helped in the parking lot then got inside the same vehicle before all three left the scene.

The thief is described by police as being black, about 20 to 30 years old, weighing about 220 pounds and was wearing a yellow baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the theft.

Police said anyone with information about the case should call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

