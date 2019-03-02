Man accused of sexually abusing child due in court in Houston

HOUSTON - A man who is accused of sexually assaulting a child is back in Harris County and getting ready to face a judge.

Earl Worden was expected in court Friday. He was transported from McAllen, where he was arrested.

Warden is known for dozens of YouTube videos criticizing law enforcement and testing the limits of where he can bring his camera. Many of his interactions are captured on video.

Worden is accused in the sexual assault of a child dating back to 2002 in Houston.

Deer Park police were investigating an unrelated matter in 2017 when they obtained additional information about the 2002 case.

Houston police reopened the investigation and obtained enough information to bring charges.

Worden was arrested last week near the Texas-Mexico border.

Warden was registered as a sex offender last month.

