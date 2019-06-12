Man accused of molesting children after they migrated to Houston from Honduras

HOUSTON - A Honduran national living in Houston and accused of fondling two children is wanted by police.

Elder Chevez-Portillo, 36, is accused of touching the kids between June 2014 and August 2014.

Police said the children were living with Chevez-Portillo at a house in the 7500 block of Bellerive Drive after migrating to Houston from Honduras.

Police said Chevez-Portillo told the children that he would throw their family out on the street if they told anyone about the inappropriate touching.

One of the victims, now 17, recently reported the abuse to the Miami-Dade Police Department. She told authorities that she was 13 when the incidents took place.

According to court documents, Chevez-Portillo had previously attempted to touch a neighbor's daughter inappropriately. The neighbor immediately moved from the apartment, according to court documents.

Chevez-Portillo is charged with two counts of indecency with a child. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

