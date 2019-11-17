HPD: Man shot multiple times, crashes car fleeing shooter

HOUSTON - A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in the stomach while talking to a woman on the side of the road. The man crashed his car trying to get away from the woman.

This happened on Elm and Westward in southwest Houston around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the man was driving around when he pulled over to talk to a woman standing on a sidewalk. While they were talking, the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

He sped off but crashed into some parked cars while trying to get away. The man was rushed to the hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.



