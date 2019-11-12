HPD: 14-year-old found shot in crashed car in west Houston, succumbs to injuries

HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy found shot inside a crashed car last week in west Houston succumbed to his injuries three days later, according to the Houston Police Department.

The boy was found at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at 10920 Kinghurst Drive. Police say he was found in a crashed car that had come to a stop in front of a business strip center on Kinghurst Drive.

The teen had at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was treated for three days before dying from his injuries on Sunday, police say.

The teen's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police have no leads on a suspect and there are no known witnesses of the crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Houston police homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.