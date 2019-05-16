Carnival worker accused in serial slayings: Authorities say he killed two women, teen girl

A Virginia carnival worker has been charged in a series of killings.

James Michael Wright, 23, is accused of killing two women and a teenage girl in period of weeks spanning February and March.

The accusations came as a shock to residents of his tiny community of Mendota.

"This is an extraordinary event to happen to ordinary people," says Mendota resident Helene Holbrook.

Investigators say Wright first fell under suspicion while they were investigating a missing persons case. Family members of 25-year-old Athina Hopson told police she was last seen when Wright picked her up on March 17th.

A search of his home and truck revealed Hopson's phone, along with the belongings of another woman.

