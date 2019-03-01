Fake cop arrested after attempting to pull over drivers in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston man is facing serious charges for pretending to be a police officer, according to court documents.

Police said Carlos Serrano was impersonating a police officer when he attempted to pull over another driver near the intersection of West Orem Drive and Wrigley Street in southwest Houston earlier this month.

Serrano, 49, was arrested and is charged with impersonating a public servant and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators said he turned on lights and a siren on his SUV during multiple attempted traffic stops in the area.

Court records show Serrano was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2017.

