$15,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers in man's April shooting death

Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information in the homicide of a Spring man earlier this year outside his home.

Roger Hepner, 56, was found shot to death April 24 in the 1000 block of Addison Park Lane in the Northgate Crossing neighborhood.

Investigators said they believe Hepner went out to his vehicle about 10:30 p.m. to retrieve something when he was confronted by one or two people, who shot him and fled.

Hepner’s adult children, Mitchell Hepner and Courtney Sondergaard, said the last several months without their father have been hard on them. Investigators haven’t received any leads or had success tracking down surveillance video.

“He didn’t deserve this, and we need answers," Sondergaard said. “He was always there for anybody who needed him. He needs you now.”

Hepner was a U.S. Navy veteran who specialized in the medical field.

“Grief is intensified when justice is lacking, and right now, justice is lacking for Roger Hepner,” said Andy Kahan, with Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

VIDEO: Crime Stoppers investigators make plea in Roger Hepner case

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.