HOUSTON - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Memorial Park.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. near the tennis courts at the park.

Sky2 showed a view of the fire and showed what appeared to be a downed electrical pole engulfed in flames.

Traffic in the area is backed up due to the flames.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.