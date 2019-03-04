Crews sift through plane crash debris at Trinity Bay

Crews sift through debris from the scene of a plane crash at Trinity Bay, Texas, on March 4, 2019.

ANAHUAC, Texas - Using cranes and their hands, crews were busy sifting through debris Monday at the site of last month’s cargo plane crash into Trinity Bay.

Video from SKY 2 showed a mound of wreckage on a barge near the banks of the bay and several large bags into which the pieces were being sorted. Booms could also be seen in the water, trapping another field of debris that has yet to be collected.

Investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board said they recovered both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder, but the analysis of the information provided by the devices is just beginning.

It’s not yet clear what brought down Atlas Air Flight 3591 from Miami to Houston, about 40 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport. All three people aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767, which was being operated on behalf of Amazon, were killed.

Capt. Ricky Blakely and First Officer Conrad Aska were piloting the plane at the time of the crash. Capt. Sean Archuleta, who was riding in the jump seat, was catching a ride to Houston.

Video obtained by KPRC showed the plane only for a second as it seemed to be traveling at a steep angle toward the ground.

NTSB officials said they hope to release preliminary information about what the voice and data recorders reveal about the crash sometime this week.

