Credit card skimmers found on gas pumps in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A Texas Department of Agriculture inspector found three skimming devices on pumps at a Houston gas station.

Officials found the devices on pumps 3, 4 and 5 at Petrol Pump in southwest Houston. Houston police officers were sent to the location and removed the devices.

To help avoid becoming a victim to skimming officials recommend using the pump closest to the store front, or checking for unusual Bluetooth signals. However, the safest bet is to pay inside with cash.

