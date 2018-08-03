Credit card skimmers found at popular Kingwood gas station

KINGWOOD, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in Kingwood to stay alert after five credit card skimmers were found at a gas station.

Investigators said deputies were called to the Exxon gas station located at 1800 North Park Drive in Kingwood after a maintenance worker discovered a credit card skimmer attached to the inside of the pump.

“Staff checked the remaining pumps and found a total of 5 credit card skimmers attached on the pumps. The skimmers were removed by Deputies and logged into evidence,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is not the first time this has happened at the gas station. On June 13, deputies were called to the Exxon gas station and found two credit card skimmers inside the gas pumps.

Authorities are looking at surveillance video to see if they can find the suspect or suspects.

Just last month, a gas station in Northwest Houston had the same problem.

The Sheriff's Office said that, in recent years, credit card fraud and identity theft have steadily increased. Part of the blame is on credit card skimmers, which are used to steal people’s information.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller made a YouTube video last year to warn Texans about how thieves steal people’s information at the pump.

Here are some tips from the Texas Department of Agriculture:

Use the pump closest to the storefront, in the line of sight of store personnel.

Before pumping, check for an unusual Bluetooth signal with an ID or string of numbers and letters; it might be a skimmer.

Check that the security tape on the pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate the cabinet was opened without store personnel's knowledge.

It is safest to pay inside with cash.

Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statement after filling up.

If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.

"The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) looks for illegal credit card skimmers as part of our consumer protection responsibilities for over 400,000 fuel pumps statewide. If a skimmer device is suspected or found, TDA will contact local law enforcement authorities for removal of the device and subsequent criminal investigation,” the state said in a statement.

