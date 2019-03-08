CRAZY VIDEO: Graphic dash cam images show officer in deadly confrontation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police in Little Rock, Arkansas have released video showing a deadly confrontation between a suspected car thief and one of their officers.

Little Rock police say on February 22 Bradley Blackshire had been pulled over driving a stolen car.

He at first stopped, but when Officer Charles Starks got out of his patrol car, police said Blackshire then accelerated and hit him. Police say as Officer Starks was hit, he fired his gun several times, fatally wounding Blackshire.

Read more from KARK/NBC News.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.