Craving a chicken pot pie? Here are the best places to get one, residents say

HOUSTON - Looking for a chicken pot pie that tastes like grandma's?
We asked residents in the Houston area to recommend their go-to spots for a chicken pot pie ahead of National Great American Pot Pie Day, celebrated on Sept. 23.
According to residents, these are the best spots:
1.) KFC - multiple locations "Tried one from KFC that was pretty tasty. My kids, growing up, loved them," said resident Sue Bishop.
2.) Cheddar's - multiple locations
3.) Costco's - multiple locations
4.) Boston Market - multiple locations
5.) Brookshire Brothers - multiple locations
6.) Luby's - multiple locations
7.) Farmer's Market - 234 Matlage Way, Sugar Land, TX
8.) Tres Market Foods - 12699 Memorial Dr.
9.) Marchese's Kitchen - 965 Pinemont Dr #700
