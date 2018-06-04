Crash snarls traffic on 59 Southwest Freeway in Montrose

HOUSTON - A crash that appeared to involve several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, snarled traffic Monday on the Southwest Freeway in Montrose.

The crash was reported on the northbound side of Interstate 69-U.S. Highway 59 at Montrose Boulevard.

Video from Sky 2 showed the semitrailer appeared to be jackknifed and the rear of a car was badly damaged.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but crews appeared to be working to free a person from the badly damaged car.

Only one lane of the freeway was getting by the crash. Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.