HOUSTON - Two people were killed Thursday and a child was injured in a crash in north Harris County.

The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. on Hollow Tree Lane, near Westfield Place Drive.

In a tweet, Harris County deputies said that a man and woman were killed in the crash, and the child was flown to a hospital.

Drivers should avoid the area, deputies said.

HCSO traffic units are working a fatality accident in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln. One male and a female confirmed deceased, a child in good condition was transported to a hospital from the scene via LifeFlight. Please avoid the area major delays are expected. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Gq84teXqlM — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 29, 2018

