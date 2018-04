A crash involving a school bus closed all northbound lanes of Gulf Freeway at El Dorado.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday, but lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Police said the bus and a Jeep collided causing the Jeep to roll over.

There were a couple of children on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

It is unclear if anyone in the Jeep was hurt.



