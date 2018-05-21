Highway 59 at Hillcroft reopens after crash involving HFD truck

HOUSTON - A major three-vehicle crash involving a Houston Police Department truck closed all northbound lanes of Highway 59 at Hillcroft Monday.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m., and cleared by 5 a.m.

Police said the truck was traveling along Southwest Freeway when a vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to spin and become pinned under the HFD fire pumper truck.

The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

