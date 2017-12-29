Crash briefly blocks northbound 59 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft

HOUSTON - A crash blocked several northbound lanes of U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft Avenue on Friday.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at 6:37 a.m.

Houston Transtar cameras showed all lanes were blocked. Traffic was backed up past Bellaire Boulevard.

The roadway reopened just after 7 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, or whether anyone was injured.

