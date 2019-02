A resident snapped this picture of coyotes in a Pearland neighborhood.

PEARLAND, Texas - Residents in a Pearland neighborhood are on alert after a pack of coyotes was spotted.

The animals were seen in front of a home near Dixie Farm Road and Westfield Lane.

Neighbors snapped a picture of four of the animals roaming the streets.

A resident said his relatives have lived in that neighborhood for years, but that they've only just recently seen the coyotes.

