Courthouse escapee captured after police arrest wrong man

Jaquaylyn Momon is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office on Sept. 6, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man who escaped a downtown courtroom Thursday was arrested Friday, deputies said.

Police said 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon was in court on the 11th floor at 201 Caroline St. when he escaped custody.

Houston police announced what they believed to be Momon's apprehension around 5 p.m. Thursday. The department later posted that they had the wrong man in custody.

UPDATE: After consulting with our partners @HCSOTexas, the male detained is not the individual who ran from one of its deputies while appearing in court. The man detained has been released. Check with @HCSOTexas for any updates. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2018

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said Momon ran because “a judge revoked his bond on an assault charge and ordered him into custody."

"That's crazy that he came down and came through here because you have to go through an arm and a leg to jump through all the hoops to just get in,” said James Medlin, a downtown courier.

KPRC first reported on Momon in February 2017 after he and two others were accused of an attempted robbery. Surveillance video showed three masked men get out of a silver SUV. Police said the men then tried to rob a group of people eating pizza and playing dominoes.

The suspects shot a man multiple times.

Officers received a call about another shooting later that night at Delano and Elgin streets with the same vehicle description as the previous shooting. Authorities said the men later led police on a chase and that Momon and another individual were arrested.

The 21-year-old was in court Thursday morning for a separate incident in which he’s accused of shooting an acquaintance after an argument last September.

