Couple waits 40 years for true love

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Could you imagine waiting for your one true love for 40 years?

One Michigan man says he did just that for his lover in Louisville, WAVE reported.

Robert Singleton and Margaret Buntin met in high school, but Singleton moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Buntin, in Danville.

“We were just friends and that was it and we went our separate ways," Buntin said.

It wasn't until 40 years later when a Grand Rapids-Louisville connection was made.

"When I hugged her, I whispered in her ear that I wasn't going to let her get away this time," Singleton recalled.

Singleton, scared he'd lose his Margaret Rose, jumped into action.

He proposed and they’re scheduled to wed in November.

"When you compare that to 40 years, this right here is nothing," Singleton said.

"I told him he's not a human, he's an angel here on special assignment for me,” Buntin said. “And I just can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

