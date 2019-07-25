Couple hopes video will help ID thieves who they say stole $50K worth of property from Klein home

Home surveillance video caught an image of this man who, along with another burglar, is accused of stealing nearly $50,000 worth of property from a couple in Klein.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It was a high-end heist that was caught on camera.

What happened

The victims were taken for nearly $50,000 worth of property during a break-in at their home near Klein on Tuesday afternoon.

When they got home, they realized something was wrong because the garage was open.

The list of items stolen is long and includes expensive accessories like shoes and purses.

One thief was seen on surveillance video hauling property across the lawn to a getaway car.

Another was seen riding away from the home on a distinct BMW motorcycle. He also stole a helmet.

Several firearms are now in the hands of criminals.

What the victims are saying

"The whole situation seems surreal," Muriel Lofranco said about the heist.

"It’s pretty gut-wrenching, you know. When I turned the corner, initially, my heart just dropped," Eli Walker said about seeing the garage door open.

"Everything from pistols to AR 15s," Walker said of the guns that were taken.

"The guy took off every single helmet and tried them on to see if they fit," Walker said.

"You don't really expect this to happen to you," Lofranco said about the incident.

What's next

With a clear shot of the crooks in action and the getaway car, Walker and Lofranco are counting on someone recognizing them to bring them to justice and to get their property back.

