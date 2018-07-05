News

Kit Kat couple gets engaged even after world warned her that boyfriend ate candy the 'wrong' way

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Haley Byrd/Twitter

WASHINGTON - He may not know how to eat a Kit Kat bar, but he sure does know how to propose.

Reporter Haley Byrd is now engaged to the man who chomped directly into a Kit Kat bar, sparking a flurry of social media responses encouraging Byrd to dump him because he didn't break off each candy piece and eat them individually.

Thankfully for Byrd’s boyfriend, Evan Wilt, Byrd didn’t heed such admonishments and accepted his proposal.

Byrd and Wilt posted photos of the engagement, which included a Kit Kat toy holding the ring.

Kit Kat helped Wilt out with the prop – and with a custom cake.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.