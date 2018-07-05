Kit Kat couple gets engaged even after world warned her that boyfriend ate candy the 'wrong' way

WASHINGTON - He may not know how to eat a Kit Kat bar, but he sure does know how to propose.

Reporter Haley Byrd is now engaged to the man who chomped directly into a Kit Kat bar, sparking a flurry of social media responses encouraging Byrd to dump him because he didn't break off each candy piece and eat them individually.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

Thankfully for Byrd’s boyfriend, Evan Wilt, Byrd didn’t heed such admonishments and accepted his proposal.

He still doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat pic.twitter.com/hEOzmWqAMY — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

Byrd and Wilt posted photos of the engagement, which included a Kit Kat toy holding the ring.

"I don't think I've ever proposed before," I said before doing THIS



Sorry folks, @byrdinator is forever taken pic.twitter.com/9T0grHz88x — Evan Wilt (@EvanWilt_) July 3, 2018

Kit Kat helped Wilt out with the prop – and with a custom cake.

