Couple convicted of kidnapping grandson, taking him to Brazil

HOUSTON - A couple was convicted Friday of kidnapping their grandson and taking him to Brazil nearly two years ago.

A federal jury found Carlos Guimaraes, 67, and his wife, Jemima, 66, guilty of international parental kidnapping.

The jury deliberated for more than two days following a 10-day jury trial.

“International parental kidnapping is a terrible crime,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. “This jury of 12 heard heart-wrenching evidence of a father who just wants to see his little boy. I applaud today’s verdict and want everyone to know that our office will not rest until the mother is back on U.S. soil to face her own kidnapping charges.”

Dr. Chris Brann said his ex-wife, Marcelle Guimaraes, and her parents took his son, Nico, to his ex-wife’s home country to attend a family event in 2013, but the boy never returned.

Nico was 3 at the time he was abducted.

The boy’s grandparents were arrested in Miami earlier this year and charged with conspiracy and international parental kidnapping.

Brann said the jury was split on the charges, only convicting the couple of kidnapping.

“The FBI is committed to investigating those who remove or attempt to remove a child from the United States, or retain a child outside the United States, with the intent to obstruct another parent's custodial rights,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner said.

Marcelle, 40, is also facing charges, but has not been arrested.

Sentencing is expected at a later date and the couple faces up to three years in federal prison.

The couple was permitted to remain on bond until the sentencing.

