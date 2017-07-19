Couple arrested for second time for impersonating Adele's manager, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida couple was arrested Tuesday for the second time in recent months on allegations that they impersonated Adele's manager, Jonathan Dickins, in order to get free concert tickets and sneakers from NBA players.

The Miami Herald reported that the couple was first arrested in May after they posed as Adele's manager to get free tickets to Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival on May 6 to see Kendrick Lamar.

According to a 28-page arrest report, Justin Jayce Lii, 30, and his wife, Angel Lii, 26, purchased the website domains www.septembermgmt.com and www. septembermagmt.com in order to create email addresses that resembled the victim's actual email address.

Justin Lii arrest warrant

Authorities said the couple offered Adele concert tickets in exchange for sneakers from numerous basketball players, including Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

Police said the Liis claimed that the sneakers would be auctioned off to benefit charities.

According to their arrest warrants, the accused con artists succeeded in getting sneakers from Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Richard Hamilton.

Angel Lii arrest warrant

Authorities said the couple's criminal activity has been going on for years, accusing them of having tried to get thousands of dollars' worth of sunglasses and other merchandise for free, and having tried, sometimes successfully, to get free concert tickets.

Police said they have even tried unsuccessfully to get artists such as Chris Brown and Katy Perry to make birthday videos for a "dear friend and assistant" of Adele's.

The couple now faces more than a dozen felony charges, including identity theft and organized scheme to defraud.

