County sets date for flood bond vote

HOUSTON - Harris County Commissioners approved Aug. 25 as the day voters get to say yes or no to a proposed $2.5 billion bond aimed at easing our area’s flooding risks.

That date falls on a Saturday and commissioners said they hope that will lead to greater voter turnout.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said a final list of projects to be included in the bond will be ready in early August. The county already has a list of 150 potential projects.

Commissioner said the goal of the bond is to improve infrastructure in every watershed in Harris County to mitigate flooding. The proposal includes improving drainage, adding more detention basins, beefing up a flood warning system and buying out in flood-prone areas. The list of projects covered by the bond proposal stretches over a 10 to 15-year period.

In addition to setting a date for the bond election, commissioners also approved a plan to buyout 170 homes in flood-prone areas. Commissioners said the county would spend about $10 million, with the state adding another $25 million to this round of buyouts.

"That's going to allow us to purchase around 170 homes that were deemed substantially damaged," Russ Poppe, executive of the Harris County Flood Control District told commissioners.

