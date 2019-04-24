City Council passes measure that could lay off 220 Houston firefighters

HOUSTON - A measure that could lead to hundreds of firefighters losing their jobs was approved Wednesday by the Houston City Council.

The measure, which passed 10-6, aimed to give Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner the authority to lay off 220 firefighters.

Turner argued that the layoffs are necessary to implement Proposition B and keep the city’s budget balanced.

Approved by voters in November, Prop B requires the city’s firefighters be paid the same as their Police Department counterparts.

Some council members wanted to delay Wednesday's vote until mediation between city leaders and the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the union that represents the city's firefighters, over the implementation of Prop B are completed. The first of those mediation sessions happened Monday and Tuesday. A third session is scheduled for next week.

HPFFA president Marty Lancton called the move reckless. He issued the following statement:

“In one of the most reckless political stunts in Houston history, the Houston City Council has gutlessly

voted, 10-6, with Mayor Sylvester Turner to lay off hundreds of firefighters. We are grateful to Council

Members Boykins, Laster, Knox, Kubosh, Le, and Stardig for their courageous resistance against the

political pressure of the mayor. The other City Council members that voted with the mayor are more focused on protecting their pet projects and political cronies than on protecting citizens. Having manufactured a city fiscal crisis in a tantrum of Proposition B, the mayor has become an out-of-control, unaccountable political fraud. His failed leadership and relentless political and legal attacks on firefighter families will now put the communities we serve at risk. From his Prop B lies to the phony fiscal crisis and city hiring ‘freeze,’ during which he hired hundreds of police and municipal employees, Sylvester Turner’s legacy will be spending secretly hundreds of millions of dollars on his pay-to-play political cronies, friends and family while ignoring his most basic responsibilities as mayor. Contrary to what the mayor and fire chief say, reduced fire and EMS coverage will endanger Houstonians. Now, we also will lose hundreds of taxpayer-funded, HFD-trained firefighters. Third-rate politicians are destroying our world-class fire department. Our association is now focused on helping firefighter families that will be affected by the mayor’s vindictive layoffs and on raising awareness of the public safety risks imposed upon Houston by the mayor’s complicit city council members. We will help community leaders hold them accountable for their failed leadership.”

