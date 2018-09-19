Correctional officer charged in inmate's in-custody death

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A correctional officer has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the in-custody death of an inmate at the Estelle prison facility in Huntsville on Aug. 30.

Officials said D’Andre Glasper resigned from his position after he was charged.

On the day of the incident, officials said Gary Ryan spit on Glasper around 7:45 a.m.

Glasper, 22, told his supervisor, who told the officer to avoid contact with Ryan.

Authorities said Glasper did not do as he was told and later returned to Ryan's cellblock and escorted him to the showers. Glasper told officials that during the escort, Ryan, 58, became aggressive and was making derogatory remarks.

Officials said Ryan suffered a head injury while Glasper was attempting to put him "prone on the floor."

Ryan was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgeries to relieve the pressure on his brain. He died on Sept. 12 around 1:30 a.m.

Glasper posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Walker County Jail.

