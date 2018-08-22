CorningWare is making a comeback after many years

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Those white casserole dishes with the blue cornflower design are coming back, as CorningWare celebrates its 60th anniversary.

In a press release, CorningWare's parent company, Corelle, said the pattern "quickly became a staple in American households and for many, the pattern is synonymous with CorningWare and some of their fondest family food memories."

The cookware, with its iconic blue cornflower pattern, was first produced in 1958.

The new collection will include various-sized baking dishes, mugs, measuring bowls, a ramekin set and mixing bowls.

The dishes are popular since they can handle not only baking, but also hold up well in the freezer and refrigerator and dishwashers.

