HOUSTON - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will appear in the premiere episode of season 31 of the hit show “Cops.”

The episodes is called “Texas Two Step” and will air on Monday at 9 p.m., according to a Facebook post about the announcement. “Cops” airs on the Paramount Network, which is Channel 241.

Now just try getting the "Bad Boys" theme song out of your head after watching these clips from the upcoming season:

