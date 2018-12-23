Cooler air and storms coming Wednesday

HOUSTON - Cooler air is poised to push into Southeast Texas.

We started with low 60s at Bush/IAH but that has been changing as the front has been easing south and helping to push out fog that led to a dense fog advisory.

Expect a gradual clearing through the day with temperatures moderating and then heading toward the mid-60s for highs.

Similar conditions for Monday, Christmas Eve with 20% rain chances in place on Christmas Day.

Still looking for strong storms Wednesday, the day after Christmas with a chance for some severe activity Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Clearing Friday before we head into New Year's weekend where the temperatures will be warmer than normal but rain is in the forecast starting with Saturday and into the 1st week of 2019!

Khambrel



